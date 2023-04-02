The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Rain shower
The goal was to make the simple space warm and welcoming, using a neutral palette with Japanese and Scandinavian elements that let the landscape outside speak for itself.
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence - marble hood
The owners of this home opted to trade a traditional Cape Cod look for a more Scandinavian vibe.
Scandinavian style master bathroom.
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.