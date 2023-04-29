SubscribeSign In
The sauna is a decidedly Scandinavian touch.
The sauna is a decidedly Scandinavian touch.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
The bathroom follows universal design principles with its spacious walk-in shower and grab bar. The floors are dark pebble tile.
The bathroom follows universal design principles with its spacious walk-in shower and grab bar. The floors are dark pebble tile.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
Kids bathroom with Stars
Kids bathroom with Stars
The shower.
The shower.