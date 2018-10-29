Final placement was achieved in early winter with all foliage dropped. By allowing 20-24" along the back wall as well as recessing the step into the shed it allowed the client to look forward to a naturally enclosed shed that would seem as if it pre-dated the carigana.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.