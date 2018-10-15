Beach House | AMA
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
The master bedroom and bathroom can be viewed across the courtyard from the galley kitchen that occupies the glazed link.
The house from the south, with its irregularly spaced board and batten siding milled from reclaimed lumber.
Deborah Berke Partners, in collaboration with executive architect Polk Stanley Wilcox, designed the Bentonville, Arkansas, branch of mini-chain 21c Museum Hotel with a glass facade and 12,000 square feet of public exhibition space. In 2006, Berke was hired by owners Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson to design the first 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky: a series of "five deteriorating 19th century buildings along West Main Street with a design that highlighted the original brick, timber, and cast iron construction."
The kitchen and dining area opens onto a patio. Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
Photo via Hughesumbanhowar Architects
October 2016, Vol.16 Issue 09
Mary Henning and Ann Wansbrough's renovation of a semidetached cottage enables them to use 75 percent less town water than the average two-person home.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
