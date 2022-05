The Extending Table from 2131 is an innovative home furnishing that can be used as a desk or table. Crafted from rich walnut wood, the Extending Table can expand from five feet to ten feet, making it easy to adapt from a casual four-person meal to a dinner party with eight guests. While most extending dining tables require removing and storing a table leaf, this table expands simply by sliding the table, making it easy to adjust. When used as a work station, the table can be angled to create two spacious desktops.