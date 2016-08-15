Spidy is a minimal chair created by Italy-based designer Mario Alessiani. This chair has been shaped as a consequence of its manufacturing process. The designers decided to design a chair made of metal tubes though an industrial process that is reminiscent of the bistrot chairs. The laser cutting on the tube make it possible to create a lot of slots that allow it to fold and then soldered. Spidy features numerous bends and folds, something that would be very complicated to do with traditional tools and techniques.