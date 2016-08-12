The residents rehabilitated the original redwood decking.
The outdoor furniture is from Richard Schultz.
The new addition on the right extends the original home roofline and adds a new covered patio area
Open concept master suite
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard
A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home
Kitchen
The Stand floor and table lamps, designed by Portland architect Brendon Farrell, feature a sturdy oak base.
In the house, Rejuvenation found custom lamps made from Japanese fishing buoys. The Yeon Pendant (pictured) is inspired by the architect's clever design.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
A tradition of weekend hiking trips served as the premise for Jeff and Millie Baird’s off-the-grid retreat in California’s Sonoma County. Affectionately named Camp Baird, the home is located on a 165-acre parcel near a campsite the couple and their two young daughters had visited for years. Architect Malcolm Davis worked with contractors Fairweather & Associates on the new build; landscape architect Cary Bush of Merge Studio incorporated drought-resistant nativeplantings into the property.
Katie and Danny MacNelly met as University of Virginia architecture students and started their own practice, ARCHITECTUREFIRM, along with another former UVA classmate. Together, the couple designed and built their family’s country retreat, a three-volume residence near Virginia’s James River.
The office design was inspired by “blues, jazz and Bossa Nova." Tiled walls help optimize acoustics.
Master suite and breezeway off of the pool courtyard
Living room clad with redwood on both sides with a concrete block fireplace in the center of the double height space
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Shown here is the sitting room in the bottom half of the main house. As an art collector, the current homeowner has filled the entire interior with bold statement pieces.
Out of the 3,544 square feet of the residence, 1,000 square feet of it comes from the pavilion. The corner of the open living room contains a suspended fireplace, oversized German speakers, and a pair of Barcelona chairs by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe.
Taking a peek into the new pool house that helps enclose the area, you can see how the sloped land and the original stone walls allow it to remain surprisingly hidden from the outside.
Bathroom
