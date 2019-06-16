At the bottom of the 34-foot light well sits an airy, open stage, which is a beloved spot for the family of musicians. “While the stage easily acts as a place for performance—from hosting a jam session to children’s impromptu concerts, it can also double as a seating area for the living room,” notes co-founder of Acre Architects Stephen Kopp. “We were part of a lecture that the client gave from the living room, and it really felt like an intimate fireside chat.”