The bed is suspended in a lofted area above the living room.
This bedroom with a window neatly tucked into the corner is more typical of Eichler models.
The master bedroom enjoys lots of natural light thanks to sliding doors which lead out to the backyard.
The charred wood siding carries into the home’s single bedroom, blurring the boundary between inside and out.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
Pearson and Trent furnished the house with lamps and chairs they culled from vintage stores in the area. They found the overstuffed leather lounger at Surfing Cowboys in Venice. The couple and the architects collaborated on the couch design and had it fabricated. Works by local artists fill their home, such as the white vessels by California-based, Japanese-born ceramicist Shio Kusaka.
Colourful furnishings animate the space. Thonet armchair, Jardan Nook lounge and Hay side tables provide a comfortable, deliberately low key setting.
A peek at the earthy, natural textiles in the cozy bedroom.
From the glass wall of the master bedroom, the user can look down into the living lounge.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
White oak flooring in the bedroom.
The Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door is Western Window Systems’ most energy efficient design to date.
A long-term vision of the future was the approach taken by Kuklinski + Rappe Architects of Chicago, Illinois when a family of five with two wheelchair-using daughters approached the firm. The focus on the family's lifestyle and health and how they would grow over the years prompted a non-traditional layout centered around courtyards. The children's bedrooms have access to their own shared courtyard.
The master bedroom features a Pedro Useche coat rack and an Eames chair.
Anthropologie's tailored art selection is vibrant and glamorous.
Second bedroom featuring organic cotton bedding by Bhumi Organic, organic cotton mattress by Organture, and art by Australian artist Caroline Walls (represented by Modern Times).
A second-floor living space.
A large piece of natural granite bedrock forms the backdrop to the game room, which is furnished with Round Iron Gear Table by Jerome Abel Segun and a Thayer Coggin 'Baxter' sofa. "This large element in the game room features a small bar area which is also the transition zone from the sophisticated finishes of the majority of the house to a mine shaft theme, as one travels back into the mechanical area along rough-cut bedrock walls," adds the firm.
"The bold concrete forms [in DS House] create a blank backdrop for the reinstatement of the indigenous landscape after bushfires...triggered a requirement for the majority of the vegetation to be removed,
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
At the bottom of the 34-foot light well sits an airy, open stage, which is a beloved spot for the family of musicians. “While the stage easily acts as a place for performance—from hosting a jam session to children’s impromptu concerts, it can also double as a seating area for the living room,” notes co-founder of Acre Architects Stephen Kopp. “We were part of a lecture that the client gave from the living room, and it really felt like an intimate fireside chat.”
The abundance of natural light drifting in from above is enhanced in the first-floor communal areas, where the architects integrated an 11-foot-long, floor-to-ceiling window wall along the full length of the house.
In the chalet room, the bed, table, and seating were designed as a island unit finished in smooth cement render.
In the master bedroom, the Restoration Hardware tufted bed is paired with an Anthropologie area rug. The side tables are custom by Hufft.
One of the other bedrooms.
Named for its perch in the mountainous region of Kumaon in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, The Kumaon, which sits about 5,250 feet above sea level in the village of Kasar Devi, is a boutique hotel that enjoys magnificent views of the Indian Himalayas. Designed by Sri Lankan architects Pradeep Kodikara and Jineshi Samaraweera of Colombo–based Zowa Architects, the 10-room hotel is nestled in a sloping, terraced agricultural plot that overlooks uninterrupted views of undulating mountains and valleys.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
The bedrooms feature new carpeting and original, midcentury lighting.
