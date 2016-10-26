590BC got creative with lighting solutions for the space. The firm advises varying the light sources and details to help make dimly lit spaces feel bright. In the office, linear LED fixtures housed within ceiling coves reflect light down the brick walls. Ceiling fixtures illuminate the space as does lighting installed under the built-in shelving. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.