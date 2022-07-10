Subscribe to Dwell
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Cabins
Prefabs
Midcentury
ADUs
Farmhouses
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Featured
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe to Dwell
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Cabins
Prefabs
Midcentury
ADUs
Farmhouses
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Featured
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
m
matt callahan
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
The primary bedroom opens to the south porch for a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
The steel balustrade of the staircase complements the industrial-style Crittall windows used throughout the house.