Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
The primary bedroom opens to the south porch for a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
The primary bedroom opens to the south porch for a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
The steel balustrade of the staircase complements the industrial-style Crittall windows used throughout the house.
The steel balustrade of the staircase complements the industrial-style Crittall windows used throughout the house.