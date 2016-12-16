Copper Shade Pendants by Tom Dixon over the island contrast the room's light palette, while a white Flos Skygarden lamp over the dining room table blends into it.
Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345
