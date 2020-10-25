The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Sliding walls of glass allow guests to enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this Oller & Pejic–designed retreat. Developed to be in harmony with the landscape, the home is energy-efficient and the design is led by solar orientation. The sun heats the concrete floors in the winter, while deep overhangs offer shade in the summer. Find stylish and whimsical furnishings including vintage and designer pieces like the Swedish leather butterfly chair by Cuero. The house also offers all the amenities of a full home including soaking tubs and dual Thermostatic shower; a Gaggenau- and Bosch-equipped kitchen; living room with fireplace, smart TV, and sound system; memory foam mattresses and room-darkening shades. Outside, one can enjoy a soak in the hot tub against a backdrop of mountain vistas.
Sliding walls of glass allow guests to enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this Oller & Pejic–designed retreat. Developed to be in harmony with the landscape, the home is energy-efficient and the design is led by solar orientation. The sun heats the concrete floors in the winter, while deep overhangs offer shade in the summer. Find stylish and whimsical furnishings including vintage and designer pieces like the Swedish leather butterfly chair by Cuero. The house also offers all the amenities of a full home including soaking tubs and dual Thermostatic shower; a Gaggenau- and Bosch-equipped kitchen; living room with fireplace, smart TV, and sound system; memory foam mattresses and room-darkening shades. Outside, one can enjoy a soak in the hot tub against a backdrop of mountain vistas.
Whitney placed storage baskets and tins on the bathroom's open shelves to avoid visual clutter. A found branch functions as a towel rack beside the shower.
Whitney placed storage baskets and tins on the bathroom's open shelves to avoid visual clutter. A found branch functions as a towel rack beside the shower.
Large panes of glass direct views from the Origami House to the garden, which is lined with white gravel, a likely reference to Japanese rock gardens. A large skylight also tops the building to let in additional light.
Large panes of glass direct views from the Origami House to the garden, which is lined with white gravel, a likely reference to Japanese rock gardens. A large skylight also tops the building to let in additional light.
Bifold windows and doors open the cabin to the great outdoors, for when you want to enjoy al fresco entertaining.
Bifold windows and doors open the cabin to the great outdoors, for when you want to enjoy al fresco entertaining.
A kitchenette includes a brass backsplash, stainless-steel sink, and black timber cabinetry where a fridge is tucked away.
A kitchenette includes a brass backsplash, stainless-steel sink, and black timber cabinetry where a fridge is tucked away.
Cedar flooring spans the living area, corridor, and bedroom. The oversized bench can be used as a daybed, and the bifold windows open for al fresco living.
Cedar flooring spans the living area, corridor, and bedroom. The oversized bench can be used as a daybed, and the bifold windows open for al fresco living.
The design intention was to keep the stair as simple and understated as possible. It's crafted from plate steel stringers and blackbutt timber treads. A central steel truss "hovers" between the stair flights and includes blackbutt uprights. A pivoting door beneath the stair opens out to the courtyard.
The design intention was to keep the stair as simple and understated as possible. It's crafted from plate steel stringers and blackbutt timber treads. A central steel truss "hovers" between the stair flights and includes blackbutt uprights. A pivoting door beneath the stair opens out to the courtyard.
Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
Set cover photo