The exuberant hot pink of the Magenta House reveals a calmer, plywood-clad interior.
The exuberant hot pink of the Magenta House reveals a calmer, plywood-clad interior.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
SPACE is the second, smaller offering from Bratislava-based Ecocapsule.
SPACE is the second, smaller offering from Bratislava-based Ecocapsule.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
Set cover photo