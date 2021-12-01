The barn is 2,263 square feet on the couple's existing property.
Approaching the home from above, guests encounter a green roof that feels united with the landscape beyond. The entry sequence presents purposefully framed views that hide and reveal the lake.
A perforated metal screen acts as a guardrail for the interior stair while introducing another layer of light filtration.
WRJ Design led the interior design.
