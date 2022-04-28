The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
A custom white oak counter supports a Duravit Vero Vanity undermount sink with a Graff M.E. single handle faucet in matte black mounted at the custom mirror. The wallpaper is Thibaut “Imperial Dragon” in Turquoise.
Hub of the House Studio remixes a Burbank dwelling’s dated kitchen and bathrooms with color, texture, and pitch-perfect storage.
The wet bar features a backsplash covered with copper-colored glass tile. The lower cabinets are shou sugi ban–treated red oak, and the open shelves are made of white oak.
Dobrinski designed and crafted an industrial-style light fixture to suspend above the quartzite island. The fixture is 12 feet long and features wood doweling, copper fittings, and loosely strung pendants. The leather-upholstered bar chairs that pull up to the island are from West Elm.
The primary bathroom is located at the center of the plan, and a clerestory window above a white oak panel ensures light flows inside.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
The vertical addition carved out new space for a main bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. Favoring neutral and earthy tones, a slatted wood wall anchors the bed, adding texture and warmth to the bedroom oasis.
The custom cabinetry extends into a mudroom area, also with BluDot Wook wall hook in black.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
The primary bedroom windows frame up-close views of the boulders on the site.
A new office is wreathed in custom cabinetry, as well as a sitting and standing desk, and relishes the views. A pocket door fashioned after a Shoji screen enables privacy.
Windows along the new staircase connect the family to the outdoors, and allow more natural light inside.
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
Objects in the primary bedroom include an ash sculpture by Tom and a 19th-century Shaker carpet beater. The Berenice lamp is from Luceplan.
In the library, a vintage Louis Poulsen PH 5 pendant adds a touch of color.
The site is located in the Vredefort Dome near Parys, just ninety minutes from Johannesburg. The Vredefort Dome has a dramatic landscape that is characterised by complex meteorite impact structure phenomena.
French sliding doors connect the primary suite to a large private terrace.
The primary suite spans almost the entire second level with a cozy seating area and a tiled fireplace situated on either side of the room.
The wall behind the bed is covered in gold flecked hand painted wallpaper, Cosmos in Korinthian Sea, by Sarkos. The beechwood and marble nightstands are by Crate and Barrel, and the brass swing arm sconces are from Mitzi Hudson Valley.
The walls in the shower and behind the tub are clad in slabs of Bianco Dolomiti marble. The floors are the same reclaimed bleached white oak used throughout the house. The light over the tub is the owner's, sourced from souks in Marrakech.