Another spacious area in the home that comes with direct outdoor access is the primary suite.
The front terrace presents postcard-worthy views of the nearby Reservoir.
An exterior view of the property, showcasing its verdant lot and close proximity to the water.
Upon arrival, a large entryway opens to the main living areas, complete with custom woodwork.
One of the most notable features of the home is its detached garage with auto turntable.
Surrounded by greenery, the property's tiered lot offers several areas to gather and entertain.
The home includes a bonus room, complete with extensive shelving and direct outdoor access.
The ensuite bathroom features an oversized tub, glass shower, and double vanity. Clerestory windows help maintain a bright, airy aesthetic throughout the space.
The cedar-clad terrace presents a private outdoor corner to rest and unwind.
A bespoke wardrobe extends the hallway in the suite, connecting the bedroom and bath.
Vaulted ceilings and wraparound glazing enhance the sense of space in the principal suite.
On the second level, a glass-lined terrace overlooks the backyard.
Exposed Douglas fir rafters traverse a corridor in the timber-framed house.
The lower and upper levels are connected by a slender staircase with white oak treads.
