Mid-Century Modern Complete by Dominic Bradbury, $125 from abramsbooks.com Between penning stories for Dwell, writer Dominic Bradbury has created the definitive survey of midcentury design. Divided into sections on furniture, lighting, glass and ceramics, textiles, and more, the book covers an impressive number of practitioners ranging from the well-known to the more obscure. Essays on collecting design and the role of textiles in the midcentury home are not to be missed.