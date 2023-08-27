SubscribeSign In
The home's abundance of glass creates a peaceful dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Glass doors open the home to an expansive wooden deck overlooking gorgeous Alpine views.
The defining gesture of a house on the Big Island of Hawaii by architect Craig Steely is a 139-foot-long, four-foot-tall concrete beam spanning the roof.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
