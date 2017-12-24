Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Mark R.
Follow
20
Saves
Followers
Following
Steel stair and guardrail
Stairway with custom slat wall to give a hint of the stair beyond, while eliminating the need for extravagant, unwanted visual clutter of a railing.
Staircase
The light-filled foyer was part of Goodman’s original design for Unit House No. 6, upon which the Wilson’s model is based.
Open stair treads, composed of rift awn white oak with a custom stain, allow light to pass through.
The entrance features marble floors and a grand staircase. The home was built with sturdy 2x6 construction and features plastered walls throughout.
Fir stair treads are cantilevered off the wall with a custom steel support to create an industrial look.
The open-tread stair leading from the garage to the second-floor living room sets the stage for a Star Wars–style duel.
Venlet’s prototype of the armless Emperor’s Hat Chair sits near his Cuppa coffee table, made of Cor-Ten and stainless steel.
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Set cover photo