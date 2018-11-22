Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
A side view of the front entrance.
A side view of the front entrance.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
The kitchen is beautifully textured and veined thanks to white Carrara marble countertops installed by New Marble Company and reclaimed cypress cabinets built by Wayne Berger.
The kitchen is beautifully textured and veined thanks to white Carrara marble countertops installed by New Marble Company and reclaimed cypress cabinets built by Wayne Berger.
Natural light floods the space from both sides
Natural light floods the space from both sides
All finishes appear in their natural state
All finishes appear in their natural state
The wedge permeates the roof as well, creating a skylight right above the metal stairway that leads down to the living room, kitchen and dining room
The wedge permeates the roof as well, creating a skylight right above the metal stairway that leads down to the living room, kitchen and dining room
Piercy &amp; Company harmonizes glass, steel, and 19th-century brick for a stunning effect in the award-winning Kew House in southwest London.
Piercy &amp; Company harmonizes glass, steel, and 19th-century brick for a stunning effect in the award-winning Kew House in southwest London.
Mikulionis custom designed the white steel staircase that leads from the living area up to the bedroom platform.
Mikulionis custom designed the white steel staircase that leads from the living area up to the bedroom platform.
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
This unique built-in dining table is recessed into the floor, giving the room and table a seamless effect.
This unique built-in dining table is recessed into the floor, giving the room and table a seamless effect.
Front Yard View of Villa
Front Yard View of Villa
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.

9 more saves

Set cover photo