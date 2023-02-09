SubscribeSign In
Exterior
Exterior
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
Heating for the unit is provided by a Spartherm fireplace, with electric heating integrated into the magnesite floor. Walls are insulated with fire-tested wool felt under plywood panels.
A view from the top of the stairs, past the office to the master bedroom. Sunlight filters through extensive fenestration to the hall, which features a runner by Emma Gardner. Artwork by Campbell Laird hangs over B&B Italia seating in the couple’s office. Not shown is a Herman Miller desk complete with Aeron work chair.
A view from the top of the stairs, past the office to the master bedroom. Sunlight filters through extensive fenestration to the hall, which features a runner by Emma Gardner. Artwork by Campbell Laird hangs over B&B Italia seating in the couple’s office. Not shown is a Herman Miller desk complete with Aeron work chair.
Wieler and Tung wanted a space conducive to entertaining, and this open kitchen delivers. It features a stainless steel refrigerator, Pro-Style gas range, hood, backsplash, and two-rack tub dishwasher, all from Jenn-Air. The ebony countertop, which allows the chef to interact easily with guests, is from Caesarstone. The distinctive faucet and Poise kitchen sink are from Kohler. Maple cabinets by Merillat (installed flush with the wall to save space and look sleek) provide ample storage space for all kitchen essentials. The under-counter storage space holds Victoria china designed by Oscar Tusquets for Driade. The bread board was designed by Antonio Citterio for Iittala’s Tools collection. The wine rack and oil/vinegar cruets are from Rosendahl.
Wieler and Tung wanted a space conducive to entertaining, and this open kitchen delivers. It features a stainless steel refrigerator, Pro-Style gas range, hood, backsplash, and two-rack tub dishwasher, all from Jenn-Air. The ebony countertop, which allows the chef to interact easily with guests, is from Caesarstone. The distinctive faucet and Poise kitchen sink are from Kohler. Maple cabinets by Merillat (installed flush with the wall to save space and look sleek) provide ample storage space for all kitchen essentials. The under-counter storage space holds Victoria china designed by Oscar Tusquets for Driade. The bread board was designed by Antonio Citterio for Iittala’s Tools collection. The wine rack and oil/vinegar cruets are from Rosendahl.
The house is entered through a Visteon steel door by Neoporte, who also provided the solid core birch interior doors.
The house is entered through a Visteon steel door by Neoporte, who also provided the solid core birch interior doors.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
Offset by a white steel roof, the charred wood and white stucco exterior gives way to modern interiors that feature reclaimed timber, local limestone, and raw steel.
Offset by a white steel roof, the charred wood and white stucco exterior gives way to modern interiors that feature reclaimed timber, local limestone, and raw steel.
The two wings are each clad in a different material. One is clad in white stucco, while the other has walls of charred cedar, giving the house a monochrome exterior.
The two wings are each clad in a different material. One is clad in white stucco, while the other has walls of charred cedar, giving the house a monochrome exterior.
The kitchen, living room, and pantry are all in the center "peak
The kitchen, living room, and pantry are all in the center "peak
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
The couple poses in front of the finished cabin on their property in Alentejo.
The couple poses in front of the finished cabin on their property in Alentejo.

5 more saves