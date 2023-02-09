Wieler and Tung wanted a space conducive to entertaining, and this open kitchen delivers. It features a stainless steel refrigerator, Pro-Style gas range, hood, backsplash, and two-rack tub dishwasher, all from Jenn-Air. The ebony countertop, which allows the chef to interact easily with guests, is from Caesarstone. The distinctive faucet and Poise kitchen sink are from Kohler. Maple cabinets by Merillat (installed flush with the wall to save space and look sleek) provide ample storage space for all kitchen essentials. The under-counter storage space holds Victoria china designed by Oscar Tusquets for Driade. The bread board was designed by Antonio Citterio for Iittala’s Tools collection. The wine rack and oil/vinegar cruets are from Rosendahl.