m
Mario Wagner
Follow
Stories
Exploded View
There is so much rolled up in a building—form, function, historical reference, materials, craftsmanship—that developing a...
d
Dan Maginn
Ill Communication
The Joneses went for a splashy starchitect to design their new home. Then things took a turn for the worse.
d
Dan Maginn
On the Level
Sadly there's no blueprint for how to best work with an architect.
d
Dan Maginn
Beyond Thunderdome
Ten years from now, a hundred, a thousand? Yeah, we know what architecture will look like then.
d
Dan Maginn
An Introduction to Architects
Aside from that mischievous caveperson in France who used a piece of charcoal to draw a line around some stick figures that...
d
Dan Maginn