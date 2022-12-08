SubscribeSign In
The existing primary bathroom was condensed to make space for a small powder room. Stuart chose a Kohler sink that's been in production since the 1950s.
A functional workout space is set up beneath a heritage pecan tree outside the Armadillo’s door.
PITT cooker on marble countertop
Staircase with Claudy Jongstra wool art piece
