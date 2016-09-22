Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the natural world, the undulating shape of each Aalto vase alludes to the untamed shorelines of Finland's thousands of lakes. The fluid aesthetic reaffirms the deep connection between man and nature, while making a statement against the failure of industrial production to meet universal human needs. The Aalto Finlandia Vase is decidedly sculptural, making it as much a striking visual accent when left empty on a tabletop or shelf as when it is filled with freshly cut flowers. Each Aalto Vase is mouthblown in the Iittala glass factory and is designed to mimic the water that it contains, creating a distinctive and artistic accent piece.