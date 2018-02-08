Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
m
Marcus Trimble
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Measured Approach
Utterly dynamic, this house on an urban peninsula in Sydney is rich with inventive and thoughtfully considered spaces.
m
Marcus Trimble
Twice as Nice
Within the mix of warehouses, detached brick bungalows, and dusty pubs of the Sydney, Australia, suburb of Alexandria, local...
m
Marcus Trimble