Finlayson in her home studio.
A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
