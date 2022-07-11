SubscribeSign In
A pocket door may be closed to distinguish the living/dining area from the adjacent corridor and eat-in kitchen, and to separate the home’s climate zones.
Ryall Sheridan Architects slid the building’s east and west volumes along a central corridor, which terminates in the formal north-facing entry.
In the Orient, New York, home of Keith Scott Morton and Christine Churchill, a double-height living/dining area hugs the broadly glazed west elevation.
The ground floor’s primary bedroom abuts a south-facing porch that includes a semienclosed shower area.
