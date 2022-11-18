The kitchenette features a cooktop, sink, refrigerator, and plenty of storage options—and all of this fits within the unit when it is folded up, making it simple to unfold and set-up on site.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Alongside standard packages, Vika Living offers “turn-key packages” that include everything buyers need to begin renting out the units immediately, including bedding, towels, and cookware.