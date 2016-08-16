Pair of simple thin wood nightstands with off-axis aspects to rest a book comfortably, leaving space for other misc. nighttime stuff
Pair of simple thin wood nightstands with off-axis aspects to rest a book comfortably, leaving space for other misc. nighttime stuff
Conceptual sketch of a desk for two people inspired by Frank Stella
Conceptual sketch of a desk for two people inspired by Frank Stella
Tall Outdoor Chair -- Made with only four pieces from salvaged douglas fir wood beams, the piece stands at roughly eleven feet tall and leans against the wall
Tall Outdoor Chair -- Made with only four pieces from salvaged douglas fir wood beams, the piece stands at roughly eleven feet tall and leans against the wall
Stool in two stumps and metal... the ring ties and squeezes the two pieces of wood together... Inspired by Brancusi's The Kiss
Stool in two stumps and metal... the ring ties and squeezes the two pieces of wood together... Inspired by Brancusi's The Kiss
Chaise No. 1 in #linen upholstered cushion and #wood. The wood brace serves to pinch the two foam cushions together
Chaise No. 1 in #linen upholstered cushion and #wood. The wood brace serves to pinch the two foam cushions together
Console No. 2 - Closed #glass box with #wood opening for one cable box. The piece is only a console if you use it as a console...
Console No. 2 - Closed #glass box with #wood opening for one cable box. The piece is only a console if you use it as a console...
Another shot of Coffee Table no. 3 in #alabaster and #wood ... #design #furniture #wooddesign #furnitureart #stone
Another shot of Coffee Table no. 3 in #alabaster and #wood ... #design #furniture #wooddesign #furnitureart #stone
Coffee Table no. 3 - Bird's eye view with sycamore wood obstructing some surface area.
Coffee Table no. 3 - Bird's eye view with sycamore wood obstructing some surface area.
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
Immediately halting the crew, Tagliabue and Miralles decided instead to celebrate the juxtaposition by leaving it all in situ. The painting at right was also found inside the meandering structure, which had been unoccupied for decades.
Immediately halting the crew, Tagliabue and Miralles decided instead to celebrate the juxtaposition by leaving it all in situ. The painting at right was also found inside the meandering structure, which had been unoccupied for decades.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
Kendalwood Home, 1964. Architectural Firm, Albert Builders. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Kendalwood Home, 1964. Architectural Firm, Albert Builders. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
“This is my take on Brutalist architecture combined with Japanese pagodas," says Los Angeles–based ceramicist Bari Ziperstein.
“This is my take on Brutalist architecture combined with Japanese pagodas," says Los Angeles–based ceramicist Bari Ziperstein.
Coffee Table no. 3 in Alabaster and Sycamore -- it's a close up shot
Coffee Table no. 3 in Alabaster and Sycamore -- it's a close up shot
Blueprint drawing for a desk for two people. The effectively symmetrical design, despite minor asymmetric details, provides ample storage and seating for two people to work simultaneously. Moreover, the add legroom from the curvature allows more than one person to work comfortably with a third party on "their" side
Blueprint drawing for a desk for two people. The effectively symmetrical design, despite minor asymmetric details, provides ample storage and seating for two people to work simultaneously. Moreover, the add legroom from the curvature allows more than one person to work comfortably with a third party on "their" side
Sketch for desk in bent wood completed on May 25, 2016. On a rough scale, the overall dimensions would more or less resemble a small dining table that could seat six people... it's important to have space to lay out your ideas
Sketch for desk in bent wood completed on May 25, 2016. On a rough scale, the overall dimensions would more or less resemble a small dining table that could seat six people... it's important to have space to lay out your ideas
Coffee Table No. 4 in Sycamore Wood and Glass -- The glass box is enclosed on all six sides. The sycamore stump enters through a machine cut circular hole at the bottom of the glass box so as to allow the top sheet to rest gently on it without any mechanical fixings.
Coffee Table No. 4 in Sycamore Wood and Glass -- The glass box is enclosed on all six sides. The sycamore stump enters through a machine cut circular hole at the bottom of the glass box so as to allow the top sheet to rest gently on it without any mechanical fixings.
Coffee Table No. 1 in Steel and Hay, completed in 2010 -- The off-center ring can be used to hold misc. items while appearing, in a way, as if it is emerging from the base.
Coffee Table No. 1 in Steel and Hay, completed in 2010 -- The off-center ring can be used to hold misc. items while appearing, in a way, as if it is emerging from the base.
Contact sheet of some of my pieces completed over the past few years. (Mostly manufactured by talented woodworker Christian Hooker in Brooklyn, New York)
Contact sheet of some of my pieces completed over the past few years. (Mostly manufactured by talented woodworker Christian Hooker in Brooklyn, New York)
Set cover photo