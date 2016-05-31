Seen from a distance, the farmhouse has a time-honored quality, though it’s still clearly a product of the 21st century.
Cross laminated timber structure is the finish material.
The house is one big timber box
The house inside a house are the bedroom and the bathroom
Detail 1:1 Cross laminated timber, Mixed windows Wood/Aluminium ETICS insulation.
Cross Laminated timber structure
