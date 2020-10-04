On the third floor, the full bathroom includes a clawfoot tub and an open shower. Wood accents add warmth to the cool contrast of the medium sized black and white hex tiles.
The kitchen was opened up into an existing pantry space and reconfigured to create a light-filled, functional space perfect for cooking and entertaining.
The second floor living room has a large south facing bay window that spills natural light deep into the home. In this room, all walls and trim were painted dark gray and new wood floors are stained in a medium tone.
In the second floor entry, the original wood post, banister and balusters were restored. New floors, trim and windows were selected to match the existing throughout the home.
Living room looking towards entry and stairs to the floor above.