The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
Set cover photo