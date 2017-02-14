Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Mad Lab
Follow
25
Saves
Followers
Following
Polígonos
Bisel dressing table
Mum
Mum
Bisel boxes and trays
Zas
Zas collection
Summer Houses
Motormood rocket
Motormod tram
Motormood plane
Motormood submarine
Motormood plane
Mini Houses
Outline
Six Houses
Mini Houses
World's Houses
Fabricas 2.0
Opening Original
Four Houses
Skyline
Fabricas
Opening Metal
Opening Pop
Set cover photo