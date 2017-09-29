Tolya and Otto's handiwork, such as the cabinetry in the master bedroom, helps keep the lines of the house clean and the rooms tidy.
The stairway features built-in shelving that's accessible from both sides.
A large bed hides behind the couch. The lights affixed to the canopy bed frame are Nordlux Cyclone reading lamps.
Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen.