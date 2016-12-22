Subscribe to Dwell
LWPAC Lang Wilson Practice in Architecture Culture
Monad Chinatown Gateway / Ex-Viaduct, Vancouver, Multi-storey mass timber prefab adaptable urban rental housing on mixed use community functions along new urban greenway
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Vancouver, Multi-storey prefab housing
Monad Chinatown Gateway / Ex-Viaduct, Vancouver, Multi-storey mass timber prefab adaptable urban rental housing on mixed use community functions along new urban greenway
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC - entry to courtyard
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC - double storey 'quads'
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC - common courtyard
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC - common living / event / conference area
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC - common living / event / conference area
FACULTY / STUDENT HOUSING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA DAIRY RESEARCH CENTRE, AGASSIZ BC
School of Architecture, UTFSM, Valparaiso Chile - new studios, completed 1999
School of Architecture, UTFSM, Valparaiso Chile - new studios, completed 1999
School of Architecture, UTFSM, Valparaiso Chile - new studios, completed 1999
School of Architecture, UTFSM, Valparaiso Chile - new studios, completed 1999
Roar_one, Vancouver, Multi-storey stacked urban houses
Roar_one, Vancouver, Multi-storey stacked urban houses
Roar_one, Vancouver, Multi-storey stacked urban houses
Roar_one, Vancouver, Multi-storey stacked urban houses
Roar_one, Vancouver, Multi-storey stacked urban houses
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria Renewal Project - Rezoning and Development Permit Approved - Construction start 2017
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria Renewal Project - Rezoning and Development Permit Approved - Construction start 2017
Next: LWPAC at Vancouver Art Gallery - Commissioned installation and solo exhibition
