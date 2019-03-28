Subscribe
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
Stories
Less Is More: 10 Buildings by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's International Style was the impetus for the midcentury modernism we know today.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
On Kickstarter: Barnsworth Exhibition Center
One of famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s most iconic works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, suffered damage in...
Jennifer Gerrits
Caroline Baumann
For the next installment of Three Buildings I spoke with Acting Director of the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Caroline...
Aaron Britt
Mies van der Rohe, Lafayette Park
High-rise superblocks and identical clusters of row houses set apart from the urban grid have been much maligned as some of the...
Sam Grawe