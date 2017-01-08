Celebrated architect Frank Gehry designed an innovative furniture collection for Heller in 2004. The collection, which features several cubes, a bench, table, chair, and sofa, is characterized by its striking resemblance to sculpture. Although the pieces are suited for daily use, they also look quite lovely on their own—the sleek surfaces, coupled with the gentle curves and flowing lines, allow the collection to be admired for its beauty, as much as it is utilized for function. Crafted from molded polymer, the furniture is comfortable as well as versatile—it can be used indoors and out.
Celebrated architect Frank Gehry designed an innovative furniture collection for Heller in 2004. The collection, which features several cubes, a bench, table, chair, and sofa, is characterized by its striking resemblance to sculpture. Although the pieces are suited for daily use, they also look quite lovely on their own—the sleek surfaces, coupled with the gentle curves and flowing lines, allow the collection to be admired for its beauty, as much as it is utilized for function. Crafted from molded polymer, the furniture is comfortable as well as versatile—it can be used indoors and out.
With expansive EcoHaus Internorm windows, the space feels larger than its 1,400 square feet.
With expansive EcoHaus Internorm windows, the space feels larger than its 1,400 square feet.
Tom Dixon’s Copper Shade pendant lamps reflect his background in metalwork.
Tom Dixon’s Copper Shade pendant lamps reflect his background in metalwork.
A closer look at the copper GM Pendant light, shown with Menu’s stackable glasses.
A closer look at the copper GM Pendant light, shown with Menu’s stackable glasses.
Wall Hooks by Tina Frey Hand-sculpted from resin, Frey’s wall hooks add sculptural utility.
Wall Hooks by Tina Frey Hand-sculpted from resin, Frey’s wall hooks add sculptural utility.
Set cover photo