Celebrated architect Frank Gehry designed an innovative furniture collection for Heller in 2004. The collection, which features several cubes, a bench, table, chair, and sofa, is characterized by its striking resemblance to sculpture. Although the pieces are suited for daily use, they also look quite lovely on their own—the sleek surfaces, coupled with the gentle curves and flowing lines, allow the collection to be admired for its beauty, as much as it is utilized for function. Crafted from molded polymer, the furniture is comfortable as well as versatile—it can be used indoors and out.