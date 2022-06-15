SubscribeSign In
Another view of the master bedroom.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
The large sliders in the bedroom provide access to the hot tub on the deck.
The view from the bedroom on the third floor.
In such a small space “you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision,” says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.
