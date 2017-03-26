This previously abandoned granite 18th century farmhouse in the Scottish Highlands was restored and extended by Moxon. The larch and red metal clad addition references the gabled roofline of the original structure and is connected via a glass passageway.
During the historical review period of the permitting process, Curtiss learned the house was previously owned by three generations of the same family — a fact that deeply informed how she approached the remodel. “We wanted [the family] to drive by and feel like, ‘Oh cool, look what they did to our old house,’” she said, explaining her decision to preserve the house’s original shape. As a reminder of its previous life, workers sandblasted the original floorplate and left it exposed to reveal “the history of little conduit holes drilled before.” They also utilized old framing members when molding the concrete retaining walls in the yard, literally “imprinting the building’s history into the walkways.”
The Timber House by Peter Zumthor
Girodo describes LEAPfactory’s architecture as being “molded according to the needs and stresses imposed by context.” In this setting, strong winds and snow loads are serious concerns. The shell’s composite sandwich panels and aluminum shingles ensure that the school can withstand the elements.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
