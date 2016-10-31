The living-room sofa is by the New York–based designer Stanley Jay Friedman.
The living-room sofa is by the New York–based designer Stanley Jay Friedman.
The master bedroom, painted in Whisper by Comex, sports a bed that Farca custom-designed as part of his EF Collection.
The master bedroom, painted in Whisper by Comex, sports a bed that Farca custom-designed as part of his EF Collection.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Set cover photo