In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
“We’re seeing Seattle increasingly populated by townhomes that are high-cost but low-quality in terms of materials and design,” says Wittman. “We wanted to make higher quality housing that is affordable to more people.”
Hem House’s all-white interiors make for a bright home.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar & Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.