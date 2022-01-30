In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
“We’re seeing Seattle increasingly populated by townhomes that are high-cost but low-quality in terms of materials and design,” says Wittman. “We wanted to make higher quality housing that is affordable to more people.”
“We’re seeing Seattle increasingly populated by townhomes that are high-cost but low-quality in terms of materials and design,” says Wittman. “We wanted to make higher quality housing that is affordable to more people.”
Hem House’s all-white interiors make for a bright home.
Hem House’s all-white interiors make for a bright home.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
Sharon Hayes’s <i>If They Should Ask </i>is<i> </i>a temporary monument which highlights the absence of monuments commemorating women in Philadelphia.
If They Should Ask
Set cover photo