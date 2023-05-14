SubscribeSign In
Bunkroom.
Bunkroom.
A lavish bunkroom, well-appointed guest rooms, and a ski room all steps away from the slopes, make this the ultimate family getaway.
A lavish bunkroom, well-appointed guest rooms, and a ski room all steps away from the slopes, make this the ultimate family getaway.
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
An existing garage was converted into an ADU. Its folding glass wall opens to the backyard, allowing the extra kitchen to be put to use for outdoor entertaining.
An existing garage was converted into an ADU. Its folding glass wall opens to the backyard, allowing the extra kitchen to be put to use for outdoor entertaining.