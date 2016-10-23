Indoor Watering Can is a minimal watering can created by England-based designer George Riding. Handcrafted from brass using traditional silver smithing techniques, this Indoor Watering Can has been designed to enhance the experience of one of the most familiar everyday objects. This was achieved through an exploration of the different actions that define the experience as perceived by the user. These including; pouring, filling, holding and carrying.
Magasin is a minimal accessories collection created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. The collection comprises of containers, vases, and pedestals made from ash, glass, and stone for offices and homes. The geometrical (square, round) forms are based on specific functions found in an office (A4) or in a home, kitchen (food). All containers are combining the rectangular and the circular plan resulting in soft, rounded volumes: the round and the rectangular containers are equally produced starting with five planks assembled to an open box. The initial form (box) is perceptible due to five clear joint lines and different grain development: the round boxes are additionally visually divided in four segments due to light and shadow creating a difference in brightness between each segment – a subtle ornament. The production method reminds of the craft of a cooper (bucket): a container is produced by assembling repeatedly a same wooden segment. The accessories are conceived for sorting or storing in the office and kitchen or as a decorative element for living.
Buddy is a minimal lamp created by Copenhagen-based designer Mads Sætter-Lassen. This unassuming desk lamp is just that, a multi-functional design that gives busy individuals a base to come back to. Equipped with a holder to contain pens, pencils, keys or loose change, Buddy lends a hand when you need help keeping track of essentials. As Buddy organizes small items, it helps surfaces remain uncluttered and keeps important objects within reach. The multi-directional shade enables the beam to be directed towards the area where light is needed. Available in matt finishes of dark grey, off-white, green and Marsala, Buddy suits a variety of interiors and applications. Wherever you place it, Buddy promises to be a fun and quirky companion you’ll enjoy getting acquainted with.
Florence is a series of minimal vases created by London-based designer Nir Meiri. The inspiration for this design comes from nature. The vase is like a blooming flower from the ground, rising up and hosting a vessel that contains the “nectar” (water). In this design, different kinds of materials were chosen to express new and surprising combinations. Three materials were used to assemble these vases: copper, wood (ipea – walnut – maple), and glass. The woods were carefully selected to emphasize their natural colors and vivid textures.
Iso Organizer L is a minimal design created by Washington-based designer Field. The ISO Organizer L is the latest addition to the Field collection. Longer and lower profile than the original ISO Organizer, the “L” works throughout the entire home, from desktop to mantel to entryway table. The design and dimensions of the ISO Organizer L are driven by international paper standards. It is constructed from heavy-gauge cold rolled steel and weighs nearly six pounds, giving it a substantial heft.
FIGU is a minimal tray set created by Brussels-based designer Beaverhausen. FIGU, a set of 8 steel trays for all your small bits and pieces, is created to have some fun with compositions. You can create different figures combining all geometric shapes together. Let your imagination run free and explore which kind of character fits in your home. And when FIGU is not in use, all 8 trays can be stacked neatly inside each other.
Arc Dome Pendant is a minimal light created by New York-based designers Allied Maker. This pendant is designed with a focus on simplicity, emphasizing the high quality of the material and the balance of the form. The carefully shaped arc of the bent brass, turned hardwood top, blown glass diffuser, and spun brass dome serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose. This pendant is the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and materials. Height is cut to order.
Bouquet is a minimal diffuser created by Italy-based designers Digital Habits. The Digital Habits collection consists of five interactive products that intervene on multiple levels of human perception creating an elementary relationship between actions and results, between behavior and settings. Bouquet makes it possible to create different scent scenarios, relaxing or energizing according to your preferences, mood and time of the day. A colored and tunable white light, controlled by the app, is integrated in Bouquet to complete the sensory experience.
Torq Nutcracker is a minimal nutcracker created by Rochester-based designer Josh Owen for Othr. Award-winning designer Josh Owen is an author, professor, president of his eponymous design studio, and Chair of the Industrial Design program at RIT. Inspired by the hearth, Othr’s first-ever 3D Printed mechanical object is as handsome as it is strong. A respite from traditional, static objects, Torq demonstrates the mechanical potential of 3D printing. Available in matte black 3D Printed Steel.
Made In Itali is a minimal collection of vases created by the Milan-based design studio NVDRS. The design is inspired by the impression different cultures make on one another. It was facilitated by the several journeys made by the designers, who each in turn tried to recall the traditional bottles’ shapes. Upon revisiting the forms, for recreation, the designers influences impacted the final objects. All the boxes are available in two versions: the one with lacquered or natural wood finishing and the other, with white ceramic that recalls the traditional colors of the oriental vases.
Janus is a minimal table lamp created by Brooklyn-based designers Trueing. Janus, one of Saturn’s outermost rings, as well as the two-faced, coin-gracing Roman deity of transitions, is the eponym and inspiration for Trueing’s newest table lamp. With an adjustable shade of dichroic glass at its center, the lamp’s luminous brass ring shines inwards to create a colorful, aurora-like effect. Trueing designed the lamp in the spirit of planetary movement and deep space, focusing on their desire to create a transitional object that evolves with its environment. To achieve this experience, Trueing equipped the lamp with a shade of color-changing dichroic glass positioned at the center of a halo of dimmable LEDs. A small knob at its side allows the user to rotate the shade 360º, casting different colors of light as it rotates. When Janus is turned off, the dichroic qualities render the glass as mirrored, colored, or transparent depending on the ambient light.
Eggwave is a minimal accessory created by Berlin-based designer WertelOberfell. WertelOberfell was founded in 2007 by Gernot Oberfell (1975) and Jan Wertel (1976). Both studied Industrial Design in Stuttgart at the State Academy of Arts, a school which is based on the principles of the Ulmer Schule and the Bauhaus. Eggwave is an accessory for storing eggs in the fridge. It has been designed in collaboration with Tobias Schmidt of Neff in-house design, and is shipping with all new Neff fridges.
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
Designer Omer Arbel develops his latest works inside an eclectic Vancouver home filled with a teeming assortment of pets and prototypes.
The pair painted the upstairs master bedroom white, and added a G55 sling chair and leather baskets from their recent design collections. The carpet is from a souk in Casablanca, and the bedcover is from Zara Home. Atop the vintage cup-board is an artwork by Vereecke’s father. Verheyden incorporated all-new woodwork of his design into the room.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
