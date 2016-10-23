Janus is a minimal table lamp created by Brooklyn-based designers Trueing. Janus, one of Saturn’s outermost rings, as well as the two-faced, coin-gracing Roman deity of transitions, is the eponym and inspiration for Trueing’s newest table lamp. With an adjustable shade of dichroic glass at its center, the lamp’s luminous brass ring shines inwards to create a colorful, aurora-like effect. Trueing designed the lamp in the spirit of planetary movement and deep space, focusing on their desire to create a transitional object that evolves with its environment. To achieve this experience, Trueing equipped the lamp with a shade of color-changing dichroic glass positioned at the center of a halo of dimmable LEDs. A small knob at its side allows the user to rotate the shade 360º, casting different colors of light as it rotates. When Janus is turned off, the dichroic qualities render the glass as mirrored, colored, or transparent depending on the ambient light.