Vertical wood slats continue from the stair treads to the ceiling, emphasizing the openness and grandeur of the open, two-story dining space.
Detail of slat stair wall.
A staircase with Nordic Oak treads and a slatted steel guardrail.
A shelf wall in the sleeping area.
The homeowners are avid collectors of Haitian art and exhibit some of their collection within the Douglas fir slats. A Crate & Barrel Axis sofa pairs well with vintage pieces including a farmhouse table, chairs, and rugs.
The expansive windows facing the home's backyard also amplify light in the living room. Grounding grey and russet brown furnishings meld the open, airy space with the light brown fencing just visible outside. Photo by: Scott Hargis
As grand as it ever was this renovated Eichler home in San Rafael, California, exudes warm light into the California hills. Photo by: Scott Hargis
Surrounded by a canopy of trees, the house is bordered by a deep overhang that matches the width of the concrete terrace. “What I like is that the decks and the courtyard are visually part of the house, but they’re outdoor spaces,” says Ted. Heid worked with Curtis Bosworth and John Weed of WBS Construction on the project.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
Saved from demolition, stripped of awkward alterations, and faithfully restored, these rehabbed homes prove how timeless midcentury design can be.
The dining room, just off the kitchen, is actually down a half level from the living room and entry. You can see the other outdoor room outside the sliding glass door.
The living room at the front of the house benefits from the privacy afforded from the cedar screen and the light let in by a wall of windows. The wood-burning stove and collection of paintings give the modern home a bit of New England charm.
Building Lab's renovation of the home used the kitchen as the hub around which the home's public spaces were organized. Photo by: Scott Hargis
The family room hovers in the cantilevered upper level, while the lower level holds the sleeping quarters and a recreation room.
Just off the bedroom, a restrained bathroom combines Duravit D-code sinks with Techno by Cifial faucets and a Toto Aquia toilet.
Located on the house’s lower level, the bedroom is bright but soothing. The bed is flanked by custom side tables and covered with a red West Elm duvet.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
West light floods in through a new fir door and windows, connecting the basement to the rear yard. Custom millwork lines the walls, including low-cabinets and a murphy bed for guests.
A suspended oak sideboard runs the length of the living room. The project leads designed that piece and the black-painted metal shelves on the wall; both were fabricated by Giuseppe Motta,a local artisan. A 14.1 pendant by Omer Arbel for Bocci hangs near one end.
The kitchen and lofted guest bedroom take cues from urban living—including an apartment-size Summit refrigerator. The cabinets are IKEA and the tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The master bathroom is clad in inexpensive tile from Daltile. The wall-hung toilet is by Duravit.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
The dining set was designed by midcentury Danish deisgner Hans Olsen. It's illuminated by a duo of Mori Gourd pendants, also by Rich Brilliant Willing.
The master bathroom extends the same visual themes found throughout the rest of the home to keep the overall scheme unified. Ipe wood was used for the shower flooring and lightly oiled cherry wood forms the cabinets.
The architects and interior designers did away with the home's cramped, darkened layout and recast the interior as an open space defined by clean lines.
All of the furniture was meticulously handmade by Klebba and Reis to serve the family’s needs.
314 Park (Coda Design + Build) Empty nester Leanne Star’s 2,400-square-foot North Shore home made significant strides in sustainability, just by taking a simple turn. By orienting sideways, 314 Park gains a massive southern exposure, that, coupled with multistory windows (lined with an elegant groove pattern), double-wall construction, and solar tube lighting, provides natural light while conserving energy. The light helps showcase a living room filled with art, a clean-burning fireplace, and a dining table by local artisan Michael Dreeben.
The kitchen features many built-in and hidden features. A Miele integrated refrigerator and freezer are sheathed with custom wood panels and Sub-Zero under-counter refrigerator drawers offer extra space for chilling food. Since the family cooks a lot, Fisher worked with them to incorporate specialty appliances including a Wolf Duel Fuel range, a Wolf deep fryer set into the countertop, a Miele wok burner and dishwasher, and a Panasonic microwave. A custom hood by Best keeps the space ventilated. Calcutta Gold marble adds a striking contrast to the Modulnova cabinetry and island units are from McDuffee Design. The faucet—which boasts an extra-strong spray—is by KWC.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
Shane Michael Pavonetti, an Austin-based architect and contractor, and his wife, Holly, built their eco-friendly home on a lean budget of $175,000. The cedar siding used on the exterior reappears throughout the house. Keen on recycling the wood, the couple added shelving to their kitchen as well.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
The living room is furnished with a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Artemide, a Milo Baughman Recliner 74, a Morsø 7648 wood stove, and a Hampton rug by Capel Rugs.
