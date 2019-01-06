314 Park (Coda Design + Build)
Empty nester Leanne Star’s 2,400-square-foot North Shore home made significant strides in sustainability, just by taking a simple turn. By orienting sideways, 314 Park gains a massive southern exposure, that, coupled with multistory windows (lined with an elegant groove pattern), double-wall construction, and solar tube lighting, provides natural light while conserving energy. The light helps showcase a living room filled with art, a clean-burning fireplace, and a dining table by local artisan Michael Dreeben.