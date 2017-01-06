A dishwasher by Miele, refrigerator by Mitsubishi, and Baumatic cooktop are nestled into the custom kitchen, which features laminate-covered cabinets and a stainless steel countertop.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.
To heat the small structure, Blee and Halligan installed a 17.75-inch-tall, 15.75-inch-wide, and 15.75-inch-deep wood-burning stove equipped with a built-in water boiler. The stove was built into an old doorway that was no longer needed. By wrapping the walls in sheet steel, Blee and Halligan made the area fire-resistant, and the warmth from the stove is amplified as it reflects into the room. Though it's handy in the winter, the stove-boiler combination is merely decoration in the summer: "It's so hot that we just bathe in the river nearby," Blee says.
In the living room, a Nelson bench doubles as a coffee table, and a wood-burning stove from Cleanburn Stoves set in a white brick hearth keeps the space warm.
Morten Bo Jensen, the chief designer at Vipp—whose headquarters are located in Islands Brygge—and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, bought a loft space in the former Viking pencil factory in 2011. They bought the loft from its previous owner, one of five investors who purchased the circa-1910 factory building, roughly a decade ago, in a very raw state.
A Movie sofa, by CB2, and a Rais wood-burning stove are in the living room.
The wood stove is the Rondo model by Rais.
The structures share a solar panel, but the families control their own home's heat level with a wood-burning stove.
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
A detail shot of the Engawa's wood-burning fireplace.
The diminutive Morsø wood stove and its hearth of local Criehaven beach stone gives off enough heat to warm the entire cottage.
The homeowners have a taste for handmade items, including this dining room table and chairs, which they had custom made by a local woodworker. The facuet is from Kakudai and the pendant light is from iitaka kousaku.
Solid European oak flooring by DuChateau runs throughout the home. The sculpture is by Jorge Yázpik.
The open and airy courtyard and dining area encourages outdoor living. A custom table made from Andiroba wood and Magis White Air armchairs complete the space.
