A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
The only grouping of Frank Lloyd Wright's early American System-Built Homes—built by Arthur Richards and designed with standardized components for mass appeal to moderate-income families—is situated in the Burnham Park neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The four model 7A duplexes, one model B1 bungalow (shown here), and model C3 bungalow were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
“The home is quite small, but designed in such a way that you don’t feel it,” Herrin says. Lift-slide openings by Quantum Windows & Doors, which were fabricated fewer than 50 miles from the house, make the main living space seem larger.
A series of horizontal window panes on the rear facade serves as vanes for ventilation and adds a craftsmanlike design come nightfall, when the house is
lit up by the flicker of candlelight and gas lamps.
Complete with a Franklin stove, one of the bedrooms can be easily converted into an office or study.
The living room leads to the kitchen, which features a pony wall for bar seating.
For musicians, the home's structure is a boon, as the A-shape makes for great acoustics.
The semi-sheltered terrace allows for outdoor dining with views of the surrounding neighborhood and nearby mountains.
The home recently saw new roofing, carpeting, and painting, as well as an updated HVAC system. The glass northern exposure ensures that the space is awash in natural light.
Descending the staircase, you enter the open living area. Says the seller's son of the 1,701-square-foot space,
Upon entering, the foyer offers dramatic views of the San Gabriel Mountains straight ahead, framed by the wooden beams of the steeply pitched roof. On either side of the foyer are the master suite and second bedroom.
With soaring vaulted ceilings perfect for taking in the San Gabriel Mountains, this modified A-frame in Eagle Rock was recently on the market with a starting price of $699,000.
Ornamenting the eastern facade of the Sunrise House, slotted windows set in one-foot thick walls introduce light into the home without inviting in excessive amounts of heat.