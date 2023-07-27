Franz and Pare-Mayer left the front half of the garage as a car park and went to work on the rear 500-square-foot space. "The residents had a huge list of what they wanted to have: study, guest bedroom, family room, bathroom with a shower, laundry room, storage space, and so on," Franz says. "It was like a puzzle to fit in all these little pieces." Fit them in they did, however, with the study at the bottom of the stairs wrapping around to the family room, the storage and Murphy bed wall, and the laundry room and bathroom tucked behind the stairs.