LGA Architectural Partners
Latest
Stories
Collections
Stories
Smart Tech Makes this Modern Home Ultra Energy Efficient
Using a combination of passive design principles and active technologies, LGA Architectural Partners forges a smart,...
Diana Budds
Starry Night: Outdoor Wall Light Installation
A celestial light installation illuminates the garage door of a recently renovated Toronto house.
Alex Bozikovic
From Brown to Green
Toronto designers Peter Fleming and Debbie Adams found a polluted lot and a run-down building—and saw fertile ground for a...
Alex Bozikovic