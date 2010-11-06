Subscribe
l
Leif Parsons
Follow
Stories
An Introduction to Retail Design
The ancient Greeks did it in the agora; the Romans did it in the forum; Persians did it in the bazaar (“the place of prices”);...
s
Shonquis Moreno
A Poor Fit
Even high-design dressing rooms, rare as they are, rarely function or inspire as the shop floor can. That may be changing, though.
s
Shonquis Moreno
Patent Vending
Rescued from its long tenure as the home of processed snacks, the vending machine is enjoying a moment of unprecedented glitz.
s
Shonquis Moreno
Glass Appeal
There’s a fine art to getting you to gape—one that shop-window designers of all stripes must learn.
s
Shonquis Moreno
Just Browsing
Personal devices are the new frontier for shops peddling their wares. Have a look at how your toddler will shop.
s
Shonquis Moreno
Waste Opportunity
While the Western world forgets its waste with a flush, 2.6 billion people don’t even have toilets.
v
Virginia Gardiner