Smallville Tables is a minimal table created by Stockholm-based designer Jonas Wagell. The requirement for compact and clever living solutions is particularly significant in Chinese cities with rapid growth and rapid urbanization. The Smallville tables for Zaozuo address this with two multi-purpose tables designed for with added functionality. Young people today have a personal laptop or tablet and in the home the dinner table also has become a place of work. This contemporary behaviour has created new functional requirements for furniture in general and tables in particular. When the device is not in use, it may safely be stored and possibly even charged inside the table. In addition to the small square table the Smallville range includes a rectangular dinner table.
A natural daylight shines down the partition, imparting an ethereal glow.
Lloyd-Butler’s second-floor office in the old house, which connects to the addition via the frosted-glass bridge.
Though loads of natural light comes in from the courtyard, these large skylights also afford a view of the sky. The coffee table is from Modernica and the Eames Lounge is from Herman Miller.
The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.
The living room features an eye-catching Tiuku grandfather clock by Covo. The Gus sofa is from Lekker.
A classic midcentury clock, the Nelson Polygon Clock features walnut spindles that end in hardwood polygon shapes.
When two actors purchased their West Village abode, it came with a 180-degree view of the Hudson River—and a frenetic series of odd angles and partitioned-off spaces. Designer Suchi Reddy renovated the interiors, keeping the bank of windows unobstructed while folding in a fleet of modern furnishings and built-ins. “My directive was to create something very comfortable, calm, textural, and modern,” explains Reddy, who used a palette of reclaimed oak, bleached wood floors, blonde millwork, and white plaster. “It’s a space where you want to linger,” she says. An ExoFly pendant by Laurent Massaloux hangs above a custom WRK dining table surrounded by Morph side chairs by Zeitraum and a banquette covered in Glant’s Liquid Leather.
