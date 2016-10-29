Smallville Tables is a minimal table created by Stockholm-based designer Jonas Wagell. The requirement for compact and clever living solutions is particularly significant in Chinese cities with rapid growth and rapid urbanization. The Smallville tables for Zaozuo address this with two multi-purpose tables designed for with added functionality. Young people today have a personal laptop or tablet and in the home the dinner table also has become a place of work. This contemporary behaviour has created new functional requirements for furniture in general and tables in particular. When the device is not in use, it may safely be stored and possibly even charged inside the table. In addition to the small square table the Smallville range includes a rectangular dinner table.